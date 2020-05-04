Amedeo is pleased to announce the following changes to its executive management team with immediate effect:

Daniel Perez is being promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, having most recently served as the company's Chief Technical Officer. Previously, Daniel held the role of Chief Operating Officer at Intrepid Aviation and is well suited to take on this position with multiple years of experience in leading operations across lessors and airlines. Daniel brings over 23 years of operational leadership experience and industry knowledge. Prior to Intrepid, Daniel previously served within the executive leadership team at Southern Air Inc., where he held the post of Senior Vice President of Technical Services, leading the maintenance and engineering team for the airline. Daniel has also previously held various other roles within the Technical Operations functions at United Airlines and America West Airlines. Daniel will continue to be responsible for the technical and asset management functions at Amedeo in his new and expanded role.

Gabriella Lapidus is being promoted to the role of Chief Commercial Officer of Amedeo. Gabriella is based in New York and will oversee global revenue generation for the company. Most recently, Gabriella held the role of Executive Vice President, Head of Trading, Sales and Strategic Partnerships including the management of existing and new equity channels across the business. Prior to this, Gabriella developed Amedeo's trading arm in 2016, led investor reporting for various publicly traded vehicles in the UK of which Amedeo is the Asset Manager and covered airline marketing for the company with a focus on Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe. Gabriella's deep network of relationships across airlines, lessors, and investors, with fluency in four languages will serve her well in her new role.

Bill Finn is appointed Chief Risk Officer and will continue to leverage his extensive experience managing risk and credit for financial institutions. Bill is mainly focused on Amedeo's asset management business. Previously, Bill was a Senior Credit Officer and Senior Securities Officer at Citigroup and a member of the Capital Markets Approval Committee in Asia, North America and the UK. Bill spent the majority of his twenty-year career at Citi in Independent Risk Management in global structured products. Here, Bill gained expertise in the areas of asset finance and capital instruments interfacing with regulators in the UK and the US. In 2005, Bill was part of the team that set up Doric and pioneered aircraft fund deals in the UK before setting up Amedeo, as a principal shareholder, in 2014.

Peter Marwood is appointed to the role of Head of Legal and Commercial Contracts, having most recently been Executive Director of Commercial for Amedeo. Peter has multiple years of legal and commercial experience to the role, having 18 years of industry experience originally working with a top tier London Law firm and then moving in-house to assume a commercial position in Amedeo in 2011 whilst maintaining oversight of legal matters. Peter's expanded role will cover responsibility for all legal business in Amedeo as well as contract management.

