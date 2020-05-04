Julius Baer to redeem Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated (Additional Tier 1) AT1 bonds issued 5 June 2014 at first call date

Zurich, 4 May 2020 - Julius Baer has announced it has exercised its option to redeem all of the outstanding perpetual Tier 1 bonds issued on 5 June 2014 at par value plus accrued interest on the first call date of 5 June 2020, in accordance with section 3 (c) of the terms of the bonds. The bonds (ISIN: CH0240109600), with a coupon of 4.25% per annum, were issued by Julius Baer Group Ltd. in the aggregate nominal amount of CHF 350 million. The redemption of the low-trigger Additional Tier 1 bonds was funded by the issue of CHF 350 million of low-trigger Additional Tier 1 bonds in June 2019 with a coupon of 2.375%.

