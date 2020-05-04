Alexis RIDEAU has recognized experience in the development, negotiation and implementation of strategic partnerships in the life sciences field, particularly in microbiology applied to health and infectious diseases.

He also has a good track record in sector analysis, support for innovation funding, and fundraising.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announces the appointment of Alexis RIDEAU as CEO, effective May 1, 2020.

Prior to joining DEINOVE, Alexis RIDEAU was in charge of developing industrial relations and coordinating the strategic partnership team at BIOASTER (Lyon/Paris), a Technology Research Institute in applied microbiology, which specializes in the design and use of technology innovations in the field of microbiology to accelerate the development of medical and nutritional industrial solutions for animal and human health.

Alexis RIDEAU has been directly involved in the definition and implementation of the Institute's technology and economic strategy, as well as the valorization of its state-of-the-art technology platforms in the industrial sectors of microbiota, antimicrobials, vaccines and diagnostic. He initiated and implemented structuring partnerships, technologically and financially, with major French and international players (Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMérieux, Boehringer Ingelheim, etc.), SMEs (Kaleido Biosciences Inc., Enterome, MaaT Pharma, LNC Therapeutics, Biofilm Pharma, etc.) and academic institutions (INRAE MetaGenoPolis, Institut Pasteur, CNRS, etc.).

Previously, Alexis RIDEAU held various positions in companies operating in the technology and healthcare fields, including support to entrepreneurs, sector analysis and fundraising (Library House Ltd, Bionest Partners and Glaizer Group) and directly in the field, in the conquest of new industrial markets (MorphoSys AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories).

Alexis RIDEAU holds a PhD in Molecular and Cellular Biology (University of Cambridge, England), a European Magistère in Genetics and an MSc in Cellular and Molecular Genetics (Paris Diderot University and Sorbonne University), as well as an MBA in International Management (ESCP Europe).

"The entire DEINOVE team is very pleased to welcome Alexis RIDEAU. His scientific expertise and extensive experience in technology transfer and strategic partnerships are assets that will enable DEINOVE to promote its scientific capabilities to the Company's current and future partners. The entire Board of Directors and I are committed to working alongside Alexis to ensure that he takes up his new position in the best possible way," said Charles WOLER, Chairman and Interim-CEO of DEINOVE.

"I am impressed by the potential of the DEINOVE teams and platforms and excited by the multitude of projects within which the Company can enroll with high added value," adds Alexis RIDEAU. "I will put my energy, my international experience and my industrial and academic networks at the service of DEINOVE's global ambitions and strive to confirm its scientific and technological leadership."

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective drugs : A first antibiotic candidate, DNV3837, is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: A first antibiotic candidate, DNV3837, is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market. DEINOVE already markets four cosmetic active ingredients, proprieraty or developed in partnership with Greentech and Hallstar France, and has a number of products in development, including a cosmetic active developed with Dow, and feed ingredients with the Avril group.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed about 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH since April 2010.

