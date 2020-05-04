Wirecard Helps Food Service Restaurants and Merchants Strengthen Their Businesses With Digital Services

- Wirecard handles all payments for the Everesto delivery service platform

- Numerous customers from the food service industry already use the solution and benefit from the convenient onboarding process via the Wirecard Checkout Portal

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is cooperating with Everesto, a delivery service management platform, to support food service merchants in expanding their core business to include delivery services. Everesto's platform already handles thousands of transactions for restaurants of all sizes to accept orders and receive payment even before delivery has taken place. Customers can also pick up their orders at the restaurant, which strengthens out-of-home sales and is another source of revenue for restaurants in times of COVID-19. Wirecard is taking over the payment processing for transactions, thus further advancing digitalization in the retail and restaurant industries.

The offer highlights Wirecard's commitment to helping companies master the challenges posed by COVID-19. "We are proud that, via our payment solutions, we are enabling retailers and restaurateurs to make their businesses more flexible and future-proof," commented Alexander Hahn, Vice President Sales Retail at Wirecard. "The Everesto solution fits in very well with our COVID-19 support package. We are confident that we will be able to help many food service merchants to successfully guide their business model into the digital future."

With Everesto, customers can conveniently order, pay and have their orders delivered to their homes. The Everesto platform is a completely digital solution: from the customer, to the restaurant operations, to the driver's app, as well as the central point for the coordination of all orders. With its technology, Wirecard ensures that consumers can use their preferred digital payment method when ordering via Everesto.

Retailers benefit from the fast, simple and paperless onboarding process via the Wirecard Checkout Portal, with new merchant registration taking less than 10 minutes. The joint offer is aimed at the entire food service industry, caterers, restaurants, and food retailers, in Europe as well as worldwide. The solution is already available and can be used immediately.

"We are pleased to have a strong partner like Wirecard by our side. This will enable us to guarantee smooth payment transactions for all food service merchants and restaurants using Everesto," added Martin Böhm, Managing Director of Everesto. "I am convinced that our solution will be well received by merchants and consumers alike, not only during but also after COVID-19."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at www.wirecard.com.

About Everesto:

With Perfect Delivery, Everesto offers order management software and driver control for your restaurant/shop. A tray in the store displays any digital orders, whether from a delivery command, your own ordering app or from a kiosk, and shows the employee on site when ideally they should start production for the order. Based on our "framework" Perfect Order we also create an order app for your restaurant chain, in your look and feel. Customers can order directly from you via iOS, Android or web, and pay with all major payment methods (PayPal, cards, PayDirekt, etc.). Orders are displayed in the restaurant via Perfect Delivery - with the option of consumption in the restaurant, or for take-away or even for delivery through the restaurant.

