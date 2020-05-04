Casino777.ch: 777.ch launches new payment partnership with PostFinance

BERN, Switzerland, May 04, 2020customers.



The collaboration came about in January, and since then the transition has made life easier for our Swiss market, who can use this system to make one-off or recurring payments easily and safely though PostFinance.

Casino777.ch prides itself on the partnerships it makes with payment providers who make life more accessible for the casino's customers. Therefore, this could be the start of a long and very fruitful relationship between Casino777.ch and PostFinance.

Casino777.ch Online Casino Manager, Léonard Huguenin, says: "We are so pleased to welcome PostFinance to our set of payment providers. This shows that Casino777.ch continues to evolve and leads the way in working with some of the best and safest brands in Switzerland."