Airtel and Sercomm Jointly Announce World's First Virtualized TDD Small Cell

With 3GPP Split Option 2 Distributed Unit and Virtualized Control Unit of small cell, Airtel and Sercomm are deploying 5G-Ready Solution to Enable Next-generation Mobile Network

TAIPEI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest integrated telecommunications company, and Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment, today announced the launch of world's first vRAN-based TDD small cell. Jointly developed by Airtel and Sercomm, the small cell offers a plug-and-play approach for the cloud radio network connection and will deliver enhanced efficiencies.

With Split Option 2 technology, the distributed unit (DU) utilizes various broadband links as a backhaul connecting to the cloud-based radio network. The small cell not only greatly improves operation reliability, but also facilitates a heterogeneous network. Adopting an open, distributed and split RAN (Radio Access Network) architecture, enables an efficient 4G-to-5G upgrade path for Airtel.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, we are obsessed with our customers and adding value to their lives with our offerings. The introduction of TDD small cells would enable us to further enhance our indoor network connectivity and delight our customers with a superior indoor experience. We are happy to partner with Sercomm for this technology innovation and look forward to working closely with them as we continue building a future ready network."

"Sercomm has devoted significant R&D resources in finding innovative solutions to deliver enhanced telecommunication services. Through the collaboration with Airtel, we look forward to continuing technology innovation on the path to revolutionary breakthrough," said James Wang, CEO of Sercomm. "We are pleased to team up with an industry leader like Airtel in realizing a next generation mobile network. Together we will open a new era for telecommunication service."

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G, 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 418 million customers across its operations at the end of December 2019. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com

About Sercomm Corporation