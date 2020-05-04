NOTICE, 4 MAY 2020 SHARES NEXSTIM OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Nexstim Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 5 May 2020. Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000354162 Orderbook id: 103570 Ratio: 1:6 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 6 shares) Subscription price: EUR 0,006 / share Subscription period: 11 May 2020 - 27 May 2020 Ex-date: 5 May 2020 Record date: 6 May 2020 The orderbook NXTMH (id 103570) will be flushed on 4 May 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260