Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 4 May 2020. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced a further extension of the partnership with Acalis by signing an agreement for the wholesale distribution of the Alzheimer's prevention kit 'Alz1' in the US. IGEA and Acalis started to partner on a commercial basis beginning 2020 for exclusive distribution in Middle East and some European and South American countries, including Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Peru, of IGEA's products and solutions. The partnership extends now to the US, where yearly 500'000 people over 65 develop Alzheimer (which is someone every 65 seconds), 5.6 million people over 65 has Alzheimer and 16 million people daily take care about them. IGEA will continue to distribute Alz1 on its e-commerce platform, and together with this new license agreement, IGEA expects to strengthen the market position of Alz1 with a substantial impact on its net revenues. Under the terms of the agreement, the commercialization of Alz1 on a wholesale basis is expected to start within the next six months. In addition to supplying Alz1, IGEA will also provide certain services to Acalis including lab testing and data management and get an expected double-digit license fee determined pursuant to a shared risk-reward concept. Acalis is an international healthcare group whose goal is to maximize the standards of comfort in care around the world. Acalis and AcalisCare are brands that today represent a seal of quality in the field of global elderly care, home care, rehabilitation, and post-hospital support with more than 40 centers, over 3,000 beds and more than 2,600 employees. As such, Acalis is one of the most global private home care and assistance providers in Europe, Latin America and Middle East, in particular Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and is expanding in Asia and North America *** *About IGEA* IGEA Pharma focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and 'Alz1 Tab', a natural dietary supplement designed to reduce blood heavy metals content), and expects to launch a diabetes type II prevention set in 2020. Non-ceruloplasmin bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Determining and regulating non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialities. IGEA operates in air and inanimate environmental surface sanitization with aerosol technology-based devices and expects to start commercializing polymeric based medical bags and other specialty devices for medical use during 2020. IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl *Contacts* Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igeapharma.com Patrick Pozzorini, CFO, +41 79 314 41 43, pozzorini@igeapharma.com *Disclaimer* This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

