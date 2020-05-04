Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-05-04 09:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 4, 2020 to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN code: EE3100145616) based on the clause 3.5.4.4 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations Baltika AS has not published its audited annual report for 2019 within 4 months from the end of the reporting period. Baltika informed on April 30, 2020 about the delay of audited results. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. The observation status to AS Baltika shares was applied as of March 21, 2019 and supplemented with additional reasons on March 27, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.