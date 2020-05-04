World-Class Extractions Inc.: Pineapple Express Delivery Expands Services to Include Alcohol Delivery

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") is pleased to report that its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery"), a leading company offering legal cannabis delivery services for both the medical and recreational markets, is expanding its services and has entered into a delivery agreement (the "Delivery Agreement") with The Saskatoon Co-operative Association Ltd. ("Saskatoon Co-op") Liquor Division.

In addition to continuing to offer premium delivery services for recreational and medical cannabis products, Pineapple Express Delivery is expanding its services to include the delivery of liquor from Saskatoon Co-op's Wine-Spirits-Beer retail stores. In accordance with the Alcohol Control Regulations, Saskatoon Co-op operates a retail liquor store within the terms and conditions established by the authority.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class remarked, "Pineapple Express Delivery is making a strategic move by capitalizing on its premium delivery services in the legal cannabis markets and expanding into other industries. With COVID-19 having an unprecedented impact on our daily lives, Pineapple Express Delivery is helping to minimize the impact by providing reliable delivery services so that consumers have confidence their purchases will arrive at their door in a safe and timely fashion. Pineapple Express Delivery has taken precautionary measures to reinforce safety and hygiene procedures of workers and consumers. All drivers have been fully trained on the health procedures to keep both the driver and consumer safe."

Randy Rolph of Pineapple Express Delivery stated: "I'm really excited to enable home deliveries for Saskatoon Co-op customers through Pineapple Express Delivery, especially during these unparalleled times. Staying home means staying safe for many Canadians. Our drivers are trained in physical distancing practices for home delivery and are equipped with PPE kits every day to keep them and customers safe, so consumers can rest assured that their delivery meets the highest standards in compliance, discretion, and customer experience."

Saskatoon Co-op Liquor Division Manager Dawn Wreford stated, "During the COVID-19 outbreak and moving forward, we want to provide our customers in Saskatoon, Warman and Martensville with safe and convenient access to our Wine Spirits and Beer products. We are thrilled to be working with Pineapple Express Delivery to offer our customers same and next day delivery service."

About World-Class Extractions Inc.

World-Class develops, deploys and manages custom-built extraction centers for licensed cannabis and hemp processors. Utilizing its custom technology and processes, World-Class enables its licensed partners to efficiently produce high-margin cannabis and hemp concentrates and oils. Through its relationships with licensed partners, World-Class has the ability to offer toll processing of cannabis and hemp to licensed third parties that lack the expertise and equipment required to produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, Pineapple Express Delivery, a World-Class subsidiary, offers legal cannabis delivery services for both the medical and recreational markets in Ontario, as well as certain other provinces within Canada.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

The Pineapple Express Delivery management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery is a subsidiary of World-Class Extractions Inc. For more information please visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/.

About The Saskatoon Co-operative Association Ltd.

Saskatoon Co-op is a retail co-operative that has proudly served Saskatoon and area for more than 83 years. Today, Saskatoon Co-op serves more than 118,000 members - and many more customers - in Saskatoon, Warman, Martensville, Colonsay, Watrous, Hepburn, Dalmeny, Rosthern and Waldheim, Saskatoon Co-op owns and operates retail locations in the Agro, Food, Pharmacy, Gas Bar/Convenience Store, Home Centre and Liquor sectors and employs more than 1,300 people.

Saskatoon Co-op's liquor division was established in 2014 and currently operates three premium retail liquor stores in Saskatoon and three smaller rural locations.

