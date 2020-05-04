Data Intensity Launches Oracle to Azure Safe-Switch

Database migration services help administrators rehost, replatform, or refactor legacy databases

CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity today announced the launch of Safe-Switch, a life-cycle approach to migrating and managing Oracle Application and Database platforms on the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform. In response to the Oracle and Microsoft Cloud Interoperability Partnership announcement, Safe-Switch was created to help customers accelerate their consumption of heterogenous cloud adoption, with freedom of choice and seamless integration for Oracle and Microsoft workloads.

The Data Intensity Safe-Switch Program is founded on 20 years of professional and managed services experience migrating, upgrading and managing highly customized Oracle workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. As both an Oracle Platinum Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner, Data Intensity has successfully executed 250+ workload migrations.

"The primary challenge facing most customers is bridging the skill-set gaps associated with deep Oracle knowledge and proper Azure reference architectures to accurately migrate workloads to improve cost, service capabilities and agility," said Phil LaForge, President and CEO of Data Intensity.

The Safe-Switch Discovery Workshop is the first step towards the identification, prioritization and migration of Oracle workloads for the right cloud delivery model. Safe-Switch customers will benefit from a prescriptive roadmap covering Oracle license compliance, fault-tolerant application performance architectures, secure Azure Cloud Reference mapped to a combined migration strategy and managed services bundle.

"From start to finish Data Intensity were highly professional, the design phase through to go live ran smoothly and efficiently," said Alan Horne, Team Lead for Cory Brothers. "A deep knowledge of both Oracle and Azure enabled the project to be successful."

Data Intensity is currently providing a fixed price Azure Safe-Switch Discovery Workshop, which includes a series of collaborative, data-driven assessments to provides a prescriptive migration road-map based on standardized methodologies. Data Intensity's Safe-Switch complements the Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework by providing businesses with the ability and processes to migrate workloads in a safe and secure manner.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is a trusted Managed Services Provider, delivering business transformative solutions and services tailored to help our customers succeed in a hybrid, multi-cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services target the technologies and platforms that power our customers' business transformations - from front-end strategy and design to implementation and migration to ongoing support and operation - all from a single provider. Customers choose us - and stay with us - because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi-cloud investments to drive faster time-to-value.

Data Intensity is an Oracle Platinum Partner and a Microsoft Gold Competency Partner for several Cloud and Database Platforms and Applications.

