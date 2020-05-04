Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EASE ISIN: GB00B01JLR99 Ticker-Symbol: GXG 
Tradegate
29.04.20
08:01 Uhr
0,117 Euro
+0,002
+1,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOCO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANOCO GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0990,12710:04
0,1080,11910:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NANOCO
NANOCO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NANOCO GROUP PLC0,117+1,92 %