Thales to use Google Cloud technology to deliver highly secure and scalable activation of eSIM (embedded SIM) capable devices.

The solution enables telecom operators to support a massive global increase in the volume of embedded mobile subscriptions (ABI Research expects around 1 Billion eSIM-capable devices to be shipped annually by 2024).

The Thales-operated solution provides secure eSIM management services and provides compliance with data protection and privacy requirements.

Thales has deployed the world's first GSMA-certified eSIM activation solution on Google Cloud. This solution will offer telecom operators secure and highly scalable support to manage increases in mobile subscriptions for eSIM-capable devices. It also lets them benefit from the reliability of Google Cloud's carbon neutral technology. eSIM adoption is being fueled by a new generation of smartphones, tablets, wearables and new IoT use-cases. Thales' subscription management expertise not only ensures seamless remote activation of a vast number of devices, but also provides data analytics and protection of the subscriber's data.

With telecom operators facing the combined challenges of rapid digital transformation and a drastically growing eSIM ecosystem, Thales has responded by creating a public cloud-based version of its proven eSIM Remote Subscription Platform. In this initial deployment, the platform will run on Google Cloud, which is available in more than 200 countries and territories across the globe.

Thales has implemented first-class security standards specifically designed to meet the requirements of GSMA certification in a public cloud environment. Telecom operators can also benefit from the Thales subscription management solution which offers unprecedented levels of operational flexibility, both in terms of auto-scaling and capacity management. As a result, enterprises will be able to take full advantage of subscription business growth in the years ahead.

"The combination of Thales and Google Cloud's global technology expertise is a perfect match to address the challenges of the eSIM market in a very innovative manner. Thales' new cloud infrastructure enables the expected and significant growth in eSIM-capable devices to be tackled seamlessly. We know Google Cloud's scalability will be critical with the rise of 5G networks and the cellular network connectivity of billions of IoT devices worldwide.

Anil Jain, Google Cloud Managing Director Telecom, Media Entertainment, Industry Solutions

"By collaborating with Google Cloud teams, we have designed a global service to answer the exponential demand for new eSIM devices. This hybrid infrastructure is a springboard to innovative IoT applications in a standardized and interoperable security framework. By achieving GSMA certification our cloud-based solution provides a trusted and compliant platform for telecom operators."

Emmanuel Unguran, SVP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris:HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto over 12 months).

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.

