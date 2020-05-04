Information Services Group, Inc.: German Enterprises Look to Service Providers to Help Run and Upgrade Salesforce Tools

ISG Provider Lens report finds many German companies consolidating multiple Salesforce deployments

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany finds many German enterprises lack sufficient in-house expertise to deploy or run Salesforce tools, leading them to turn to service providers for assistance. Service providers can also help them deal with frequent updates and upgrades to Salesforce products.

"The frequent updates from Salesforce allow customers to carry out quick deployments with limited functionality, and then expand the application," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. "In many cases, service providers help enterprises with those first steps and with ongoing operation of the Salesforce tools."

The complexity of adding or updating Salesforce products tends to increase with the size of the enterprise customer, the report adds. Large German enterprises with international operations often want Salesforce providers with strong, global operations.

In many cases, German enterprises want to consolidate multiple isolated Salesforce instances that have been installed and expanded over the years, often driven by business units themselves without the involvement of their IT divisions, the report says.

The report also suggests providers offering Salesforce-related services need to offer capabilities for other common software packages. Instead of the pure agile approaches used in most early Salesforce projects, many enterprise customers now prefer implementations that are a combination of agile elements for the implementation, and more phase-oriented elements for strategy, design and rollout. This is often called a hybrid agile approach.

A pure agile approach is still suitable for small and mid-size companies with a limited global presence and for global company subsidiaries that have a limited scope, the report adds. In these cases, mid-size service providers that focus on Salesforce only and on agile implementations-often called boutique providers-have a large share of the market.

The report also sees a trend toward ongoing consolidation in the Salesforce service provider market. In recent years, large system integrators have been acquiring boutique providers. Many system integrators have been buying smaller providers to add to their workforce in response to an increasing demand for a myriad of services.

For all providers, a strong network of partnerships with independent software vendors (ISVs) within the Salesforce ecosystem is important, the report says. Many providers are seeing a growing demand for industry-specific requirements or support for specific functions that go beyond the standard scope of Salesforce products. Partnerships with ISVs can help providers cover these additional customer requirements.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 35 providers across four quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Implementation Services for Core Clouds, Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud and Managed Application Services.

The report names Deutsche Telekom as a leader in all four quadrants and Appirio, Magnet360 and Persistent Systems as leaders in three. Accenture, Bluewolf, Capgemini, Cognizant, Factory42, Infosys and TCS are all named leaders in two quadrants, and Arlanis Reply, Deloitte, HCL and PwC are named leaders in one.

Customized versions of the report are available from Magnet360 and Mindtree .

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany is available to ISG Insights subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

