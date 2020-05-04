Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB to launch refinancing operations 04-May-2020 / 09:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SYNLAB Bondco Plc ("SYNLAB") today announced that it is considering a multi-stream refinancing transaction aiming to increase its average debt maturity and to scale it in time. Current Revolver Credit Facility, 2017 Term Loan and Senior Secured Notes are debt instruments which are considered to be renewed and/or extended. This regulatory release contains information about a pending transaction and there can be no assurance that this transaction will be completed. _This notice is being provided in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse._ Attachment Document title: Exchange Offer Memorandum Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LFFKSNIPTR [1] ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 Sequence No.: 61623 EQS News ID: 1035095 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=947c949fae4f18185b6098cf38018b46&application_id=1035095&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2020 04:43 ET (08:43 GMT)