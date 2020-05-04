LONDON, May 4 (WNM/Reuters/Julien Ponthus) - European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets. European shares opened down 2.5% with U.S. stock futures trading close to 1% in the red. Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.5%, pulled down by Hong Kong where the Hang Seng returned from a two-session holiday ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...