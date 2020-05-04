Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J440 ISIN: GB00B89J2419 Ticker-Symbol: 78C 
Stuttgart
04.05.20
11:56 Uhr
7,875 Euro
-0,345
-4,20 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8858,18513:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLINIGEN
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC7,875-4,20 %