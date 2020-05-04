Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 01-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 257.89p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 250.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---