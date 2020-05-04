Companies share vision for delivering robotic and cognitive automation solutions that drive real transformational outcomes for customers

Deloitte and UiPath, the enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced they are working together to deliver Deloitte Intelligent Document Processing (DIDP).

DIDP is an on-premise or cloud-based automation accelerator, delivering a capability which captures documents before extracting, classifying, and verifying their data for processing. The integrated technology includes Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Human-in-the-Loop (HITL), Machine Learning (ML), and the UiPath RPA. The power of DIDP is its ability to handle multiple document types by processing any type of structured or semi-structured document, ranging from invoices to contracts.

"Automation is driving digital transformation across a range of industries and organisations, however there are still a number of simple tasks that are not yet easily digitised," said David Wright, partner at Deloitte. "Using Deloitte Intelligent Document Processing, our clients can reduce document processing time significantly, boosting productivity and allowing teams to focus on more business-critical tasks. As a result, complicated risk processes that currently rely on data in unstructured documents and time-consuming analysis can be improved, such as in financial spreading, financial prospecting, tax returns, bank statements, contracts, and more."

Invoice processing has always been highly manual for global logistics company DHL Supply Chain (DHL SC), involving dozens of people processing hundreds of thousands of invoices on an annual basis. Now with DIDP, the company is automatically processing thousands of invoices from 124 different vendors and has increased capacity by more than 30 percent for invoice processing.

"The Deloitte Intelligent Document Processing solution captures invoices using UiPath. It then extracts, classifies and validates invoice data using machine learning for ongoing training of invoices," said Ekkehart von Roda, finance digitalization lead at DHL Supply Chain. "If there is data that cannot be matched, this goes for verification by a member of the team but the points that need to be checked are clearly highlighted, so it takes minimal effort. The invoice is then processed in the ERP system using UiPath. Through using the DIDP the number of errors when processing invoices has been reduced, and we've also seen a significant increase in productivity."

"We share a common vision with Deloitte of helping customers drive innovation by automating mission-critical work processes at scale," said Cheryln Chin, a global vice president at UiPath.

"Working together on the Deloitte Intelligent Document Processing offering underscores how we have approached automation as an enterprise-wide challenge by taking RPA and OCR to the next level of sophistication and introducing machine learning powered extraction and analysis. We look forward to collaborating further to deliver real transformational outcomes that address the dynamic challenges facing clients."

Deloitte and UiPath have been working together to implement RPA and intelligent automation technologies for clients across a wide array of industries and sectors, including financial services, supply chain, human resources, and procurement.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the 'automation first' era-championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience.

The company's hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics, that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500.

UiPath was recently recognized as the top company on The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for 2019, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America, and #3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100.

About Deloitte

In this press release references to "Deloitte" are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL") a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity.

Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms.

Deloitte LLP is a subsidiary of Deloitte NSE LLP, which is a member firm of DTTL, and is among the UK's leading professional services firms.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

For more information, please visit www.deloitte.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005041/en/

Contacts:

Toni Iafrate?

UiPath?

toni.iafrate@uipath.com

978-239-5499

Lizzie Tantam

Deloitte

ltantam@deloitte.co.uk

+44207 007 2911