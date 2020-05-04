Route1 Inc.: Route1 Announces Amendment to Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved an amendment to the Company's current normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to increase the maximum purchase price per common share purchased under the NCIB to $0.75 from $0.60. All other terms and conditions of the NCIB remain the same.

Since commencement of the current NCIB, Route1 has purchased for cancellation 487,500 common shares for an aggregate purchase price of $178,461. The current NCIB commenced on September 27, 2019. The amended NCIB will commence on May 4, 2020 and will continue to September 26, 2020, or such earlier date as the Company has acquired the maximum number of common shares permitted under the NCIB being 1,816,855 common shares.

Purchases under the NCIB will continue to be made through the facilities of the Exchange at the prevailing market price at the time of the acquisition. All purchased common shares will be cancelled.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc., also operating under the tradenames GroupMobile and PCS Mobile, is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Peter Chodos

EVP and CFO, Route1 Inc.

+1 416 814-2619

peter.chodos@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, price and liquidity of the common shares, expected financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, and development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past performance is not guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results as an indication of future results.

