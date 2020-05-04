Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C8LR ISIN: CA13708P2017 Ticker-Symbol: DH7N 
Tradegate
04.05.20
15:31 Uhr
0,102 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0850,11216:05
0,0900,10916:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANALASKA URANIUM
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD0,1020,00 %