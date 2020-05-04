Panopto Launches World's First Browser-Only Solution to Record Videos for YouTube and Google Classroom

Company simultaneously unveils two new subscription plans for remote workers and teachers

SEATTLE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto, a leading video management system provider, today announced Panopto Express, the quickest and easiest way for employees and teachers to create and share recordings of presentations and lectures. A rapid shift to remote work and distance learning has inspired millions of professionals and educators to begin communicating using recorded video. For many of these newly-minted video creators, the complex steps and costly tools required to capture high-quality presentations pose a barrier to sharing their videos with colleagues and students.

Panopto Express is an easy, powerful, and free tool to help educators and professionals capture excellent presentations by simply visiting a website. Using Panopto Express, anyone with a computer and a web browser can record great presentations and lectures that blend together webcams, screen and application captures, and other video sources into rich, engaging presentations. For the first time, Panopto empowers everyone to capture great videos without signing up for a new service, sharing personal information, installing plug-ins that monitor web browsing, or installing software.

"More than ever, teachers need ways to keep students engaged. 'Zoom fatigue' is setting in, and employees need ways to communicate ideas and maintain personal connections with colleagues without being shackled to a live video chat. Panopto builds easy, elegant software to help anyone share knowledge using video, and today we're proud to provide this free tool to the world's employees and teachers," said Eric Burns, CEO. "Anyone who wants to record a presentation and publish it to YouTube or Google Classroom can start using Panopto Express today at http://panopto.it."

A lack of effective tools is only one impediment that many new video creators will face. Most webcams and laptop cameras use a wide field of view, leaving presenters swimming in a video frame or forcing them to lean close to the webcam to be seen. Without a professional videographer and a camera with a powerful zoom, it's difficult to get a great-looking shot. To help new presenters record engaging presentations, Panopto Express introduces a revolutionary camera framing technology called Smart Camera. Smart Camera uses artificial intelligence to automatically center the video frame, smoothly following presenters who want to stand back from the camera or move around while speaking.

"Making great-looking video is only the first half of the problem. The second half is reaching your audience," said Burns. "Many presentations and recorded lectures don't belong on YouTube or other popular ad-supported video sites. When creators don't want to give up their intellectual property, let ads interrupt videos, or lose control over what their viewers will see next, Panopto offers a secure, private, and professional way to share video."

Panopto's video management system stores videos securely, collects no personal information, and helps creators share videos exclusively with audiences they choose. To help viewers get the most from these videos, everything creators share with them is fully searchable. Panopto's powerful Smart Search technology makes it easy for viewers to find the precise moment when a word is spoken or shown on the screen.

Starting today, Panopto is offering two new video management system subscription plans designed for individuals: Panopto Basic and Panopto Pro. With these new plans, individuals can use Panopto's end-to-end video management system to share videos securely with anyone.

Panopto Basic is for individuals, allowing them to securely share on-demand videos. It comes with five hours of video storage and 100 hours of streaming per month.

Panopto Pro is for individuals who want more storage, streaming, and product support. A monthly subscription of $14.99 per month comes with everything in Panopto Basic, plus online and email support, unlimited video streaming, and 50 hours of storage. Additional video storage-hours cost $0.50 per hour each month.

Panopto Enterprise is for organizations with over 100 users and contains everything organizations need to create, manage, and securely share live and on-demand videos. It includes options for unlimited storage and streaming.

Panopto's secure, searchable video management system has been adopted by more than 1,000 companies and universities worldwide, including Brown University, Cornell University, Georgetown University, Imperial College London, National University of Singapore, Northwestern University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, and the University of Washington. Fortune 500 companies that depend on Panopto to keep their employees productive include Dana, Freeport Minerals, General Dynamics, John Hancock, Kimberly-Clark, New York Life, Tableau, and VMware.

More about Panopto's subscriptions plans, including a comparison chart, can be found at www.panopto.com/plans .

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video management, and inside-video-search technology. Today, Panopto's video management system is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

