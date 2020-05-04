Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901629 ISIN: US3030751057 Ticker-Symbol: FA1 
Tradegate
04.05.20
09:30 Uhr
248,00 Euro
-4,00
-1,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
244,00246,0015:15
246,00248,0015:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2020 | 15:05
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will virtually participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. BST. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About FactSet

FactSet. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)