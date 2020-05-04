FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will virtually participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. BST. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website.
About FactSet
FactSet. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com
