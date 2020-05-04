PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand To Launch Digital Advertising Campaign To Put Its Virtual-Transaction Platform At The Fingertips Of Automotive Consumers And Dealers Across The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") is launching an innovative digital advertising campaign to offer its virtual-transaction platform to consumers and automotive dealers across the United States, allowing them to buy, sell, lease, auction and finance vehicles from any location they choose, including directly within any form of video content.

One of the leaders in this digital transformation of the automotive retail industry, PowerBand has partnered with Source Digital ("Source"), a pioneer in immersive commerce through the use of video content on the internet and digital media platforms. This first-of-a-kind campaign will use Source's patented technology to deliver PowerBand's cloud-based transaction platform, which makes acquiring or selling a vehicle as easy as buying a product on Amazon or selling a product on eBay, directly into the hands of automotive consumers and dealers.

"PowerBand is at the forefront of the new retail reality in the automotive sector, where consumers are demanding virtual tools to acquire and sell vehicles, from any location they choose, at any time," said PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings. "Source will bring PowerBand's virtual transaction platform to people who need it."

Source has worked with startups and Fortune 500 companies to successfully place brands and products in front of digital video audiences across North America and globally. Source will promote PowerBand's automotive buy, sell, trade and finance platforms inside popular video content seen by viewers. Source's media-platform network includes reach into publishers and content companies such as MotorTrend, LiveNation, Golf, NBC Universal, and influencers from music, auto racing, and other pro sports.

"Source was built to maximize the ROI of video campaigns and content, ranging from ad spots to full length movies," said CEO Hank Frecon. "Our technology will deliver the entire PowerBand suite of automotive products directly into video content, taking them directly into the heart of consumer engagement at a precision moment without even pausing the content they're watching."

Added Jennings: "With PowerBand, you can use your smart phone or laptop to buy, sell, lease, trade or finance a vehicle, often in seconds. We believe it's important to get PowerBand's transaction platform into the hands of both dealers and consumers, to help them in this current economic crisis and navigate the new reality, in which consumers and dealers must be more digitally connected."

About Source Digital

Source is an immersive commerce and advanced advertising platform, designed for the video content creator, brands, and product companies to monetize viewers through real-time engagement of anything in the video. Completely agnostic to any device or screen, Source allows the acquisition of anything in the video through clicking, talking, touching, and listening.

www.sourcedigital.net

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Goldman, VP Corporate Development

P: 1-866-768-7653

rgoldman@powerbandsolutions.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: PowerBand Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588231/PowerBand-To-Launch-Digital-Advertising-Campaign-To-Put-Its-Virtual-Transaction-Platform-At-The-Fingertips-Of-Automotive-Consumers-And-Dealers-Across-The-United-States