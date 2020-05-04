GB Sciences, Inc.: GB Sciences Announces Issuance of US Patent for Its Proprietary Cannabinoid-Based Formulations for Parkinson's Disease

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will issue U.S. Patent No. 10,653,640 entitled "Cannabinoid-Containing Complex Mixtures for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases" on May 19, 2020. The patent is assigned to GBS Global Biopharma (GBS), Inc., GB Sciences' Canadian entity. The issuance of this U.S. patent protecting methods of using GBS's proprietary cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures (CCCM™) for treating Parkinson's disease (PD) is an important milestone in the development of these vitally important therapies and validates GBS's drug discovery platform. In the U.S. alone, the combined direct and indirect costs associated with Parkinson's disease are estimated at $52 billion, and new therapies to address Parkinson's disease symptoms are greatly needed.

"Receiving our patent for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptomology using GBS's CCCM™ is an important milestone in the development of this urgently needed medicine, and to our knowledge is the first time that a U.S. patent has been awarded for a cannabis-based complex mixture defined using this type of drug discovery method. The U.S. patent validates our drug discovery platform and strengthens our intellectual property portfolio of unique CCCM's™, each targeting one of up to 60 specific clinical applications," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of both GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. "Our CCCM™ development program for Parkinson's disease is well-positioned for success given both the new patent and our recently announced animal data demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in Parkinson's disease symptomology. These important preclinical animal results will be included in GBS's Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. FDA in order to enter human clinical trials as soon as possible."

GBS's drug discovery program optimizes cannabis-derived formulas by reducing the complexity of natural extracts while preserving the medically useful positive interactions between the active ingredients in the cannabis plant. Working with our university partners, GBS's drug discovery platform has identified unique, disease-targeted complex mixtures from out of the 480 potential active ingredients in different varieties of the cannabis plant. GBS's drug discovery platform uses both high throughput screening of cell models of disease and GBS's Network Pharmacology Algorithm to create rationally designed complex mixtures targeting specific diseases or disorders that can outperform therapies based on individual ingredients.

"The issuance of GBS's U.S. patent for complex mixtures for PD confirms that our pharmaceutical compositions can be patent-protected for therapeutic use," said Dr. Michael Farley, President, GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. "Our in vitro and animal data also show cannabinoid mixtures outperforming single component therapies for symptomatic relief or disease-modifying effects. Evidence-based, patent-protectable, complex formulas are where cannabinoid medicine is going fast and GBS is leading the way."

GBS's intellectual property portfolio contains multiple patent families covering CCCM™ containing novel combinations of active pharmaceutical ingredients that are complex mixtures composed of natural or synthetic homologs of cannabis-derived ingredients. In addition to the U.S. patent issued for PD CCCM™, GBS's intellectual property portfolio currently contains three licensed patents that are issued in the U.S., with corresponding patents issued internationally. Seven nonprovisional patent applications and three provisional patent applications are pending in the U.S. and 18 patent applications have been filed internationally drawn to CCCM™ for the treatment of neuropathic pain, inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative conditions and a variety of other clinically unmet needs.

About GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through its Canadian entity GBS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a dedicated biopharmaceutical research and cannabinoid-based drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations for safe, standardized, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions in both the pharmaceutical and wellness markets.

