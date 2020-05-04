Focus Financial Partners: RNP Advisory Services to Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which RNP Advisory Services, Inc. ("RNP"), a registered investment adviser located in Morgan Hill, California, will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth ("Buckingham"). This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

RNP offers investment advisory services and financial planning services to individuals, high-net-worth individuals, businesses, pension plans and charitable institutions. Like Buckingham, RNP advocates an evidence-based investment philosophy, which incorporates the principles of modern portfolio theory. Following this transaction, the RNP business will operate under the Buckingham name. RNP was a client firm of Loring Ward, now a part of Buckingham Strategic Partners, Buckingham's sister company. RNP's founder, Carl Reinhardt, co-founded a predecessor to Loring Ward.

"Aligning our efforts and combining our talents will put us on a path towards building an even stronger Buckingham, one that is characterized by comprehensive financial planning solutions and a deep commitment to creating an outstanding client experience," said Adam Birenbaum, CEO of Buckingham. "We are thrilled to welcome RNP into the Buckingham family and our California-based team."

"We are excited for the RNP team to join Buckingham," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction will create meaningful benefits for RNP's clients given the two firms' cultural alignment and similar client service philosophies. Transactions like this further reinforce the value we offer to our partner firms as they benefit from our expertise and scale, as well as our leading M&A capabilities."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus") is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Buckingham Strategic Wealth ("Buckingham") helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 37 offices in 22 states. For more information, visit buckinghamstrategicwealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588215/RNP-Advisory-Services-to-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-Buckingham-Strategic-Wealth