Imperalis Holding Corp. (IMHC) Submits All Applications for Trademark and Completes UPC Code Process on Amazon

Imperalis Has Completed the UPC Code Process on Amazon.com and has Filed for a Trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:IMHC), a premium cannabinoid wellness company, today announced that the company has completed the UPC code process on Amazon.com and now awaits final approval in order to start selling on the platform.

Amazon requires a UPC code in order to create and publish listings onto their website. A UPC code, or Universal Product Code, is a barcode with 12 digits (also called GTIN-12) and is used to identify individual products. Imperalis had diligently been working this past month to purchase these codes and is now one step closer to selling its hemp-derived CBD products with the number one retailer in the world.

The company is also pleased to announce that it has submitted and paid for all applications for a trademark and is now waiting for the government agency to approve its application. Imperalis anticipates an answer soon and will update shareholders on this trademark once the company receives an answer.

"We are very excited to being that much closer to the launch of our inaugural product line of CBD and Hemp based skincare and oils on Amazon.com. Amazon has a tremendous market and we anticipate a positive response," stated Vincent Andreula, CEO and founder of Imperalis Holding Corp.

"Applying for a trademark is a proud moment as this trademark will encompass our mission to provide natural and effective products that meet consumer needs," continued Andreula.

About Imperalis Holding Corp.

Imperalis Holding Corp. (the "Company") is a cannabinoid and wellness company. The company believes that everyone has the right to pure, natural skin and hair care products; free of harsh chemicals and preservatives. Products are crafted by hand, using only natural ingredients like coconut oil, hemp oil, black seed oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter. Considering that the average person uses 6-12 products with over 168 different chemicals in them every morning, the company has made it their mission to provide you with alternative products to help you cut down on the amounts of potentially harmful substances entering your body on a daily basis. For more information, please visit our website: https://cannacuresciences.com/ If you and your family are looking to cut down on your exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals and are interested in exploring our line of natural skin and hair care products, please visit our online store at http://www.cannacuresciences.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain certain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.

