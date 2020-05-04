Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - Jervois Mining Limited (ASX: JRV) (TSXV: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) (FRA: IHS) ("Jervois" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an opportunity to view a virtual presentation by Chief Executive Officer Bryce Crocker who will present at the NWR Resources Virtual Conference on Wednesday 6 May.
Event: NWR Communications Virtual Small Cap Resources Conference
Presenting: CEO Bryce Crocker
Time: 9.30am (AEST) on Wednesday 6 May.
Register online to view the presentation here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nWdzvTt7SH6dd87m_vlz7g
Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au.
For further information, please contact:
Investors and analysts:
Simon Clarke
EGM Corporate Affairs
sclarke@jervoismining.com
Cell: +1 604 551 9665
Media:
Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
Mob: +61 420 582 887
