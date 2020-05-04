Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867183 ISIN: AU000000JRV4 Ticker-Symbol: IHS 
Tradegate
30.04.20
21:33 Uhr
0,110 Euro
-0,006
-5,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1070,11715:42
0,1040,12115:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JERVOIS MINING
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED0,110-5,17 %