As of May 7, 2020, following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products will change trading lots. ISIN Name Short Name New Trading Lot -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000659965 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, SEK CCCDXHY0FNDA 8,950.00 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000699288 Fasträntebevis Index USA High FRB INDEX USAHY 9,000.00 9 Yield, FRB N -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000798198 Fasträntebevis Index USA High FRB INDEX 9,100.00 0 Yield2, FRB USAHY2 N -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000955411 Fasträntebevis Index USA High FRB INDEX 9,200.00 6 Yield2, FRB USAHY3 N -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE001130880 Fasträntebevis Index USA High FRB INDEX 9,490.00 8 Yield, FRB USAHY4 N -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lots change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com