Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. Starts Trading on the CSE Under the Symbol "PACR"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. ("PacRoots" or the "Company") (CSE:PACR), a British Columbia based Cannabis Act license applicant, dedicated to producing premium quality cannabis products, founded on high-end selectively bred genetics. Further to its news release on April 29, 2020, PacRoots is proud to announce the start of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the stock symbol "PACR".

About PacRoots

PacRoots Cannabis is the future of genetics. By focusing on elite genetic development, the company expects to maximize the quality of its products, while keeping yields and profit margins high. PacRoots has formed a strategic partnership with Phenome One, giving the Company complete access to one of the largest live genetic libraries in Canada composed of the finest cultivars. The Company will use these genetics to develop unique strains with various beneficial characteristics. The 350+ licensed live cultivars and over 1800 seed varieties are the result of a meticulous gene selection process, whereby Phenome One filters through as many as 600 individual plants to lock in a specific phenotype for a single strain. Tailored elite cultivars are then selected for indoor or outdoor cultivation based on various environmental, biological, medical and market driven factors. Visit www.pacroots.ca.

