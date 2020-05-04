Chief executive Gunter Erfurt told a German radio station a solar factory in North Rhine-Westphalia could supply high-efficiency panels for a 10 GW floating solar project on the vast Hambach open-cast coal mine.From pv magazine Germany. Swiss solar production equipment maker Meyer Burger is considering establishing a manufacturing facility for its high-efficiency PV cells and modules in Germany, chief executive Gunter Erfurt told German broadcaster Radio Ruhr at the weekend. The solar equipment maker, which has been hammered by low margins on its products in the Far East, last year formed strategic ...

