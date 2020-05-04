StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Enhanced Relationship with Phleb-Finders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") today announced an enhanced relationship with Phleb-Finders.

Phleb-Finders has been a member of the Company's expansive network of mobile phlebotomists for the past three years. The opportunity for Phleb-Finders to introduce StageZero and its COVID-19 testing to its broad network is an excellent enhancement to the already established relationship.

Phleb-Finders is now offering employer enrollment, via their website, for StageZero's COVID-19 tests in addition to being part of the Company's mobile network. Testing is to begin immediately.

"We welcome the opportunity to build on our current relationship with Phleb-Finders and offer an increased reach for our COVID-19 tests" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences.

"Phleb-Finders is honored to work with StageZero to offer COVID19 testing Nationwide to our network communities and employer groups." Said Becki Seeley, CEO of Phleb-Finders

About Phleb-Finders

Phleb-Finders prides itself on providing Quality service. Our phlebotomists are experienced and dedicated professionals to this industry. Phleb-Finders conducts personal interviews with every phlebotomist, background checks are performed and support is provided for each phlebotomist and partner. They offer a network of 2,000 phlebotomists across the US.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 discrete cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

