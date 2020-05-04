Rhinogram And Nextech Announce Partnership To Enhance Patient Engagement, Remove Communication Barriers

Integration allows Nextech clients to better engage with patients while streamlining workflow

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Rhinogram, a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth solutions, today announced an integration with Nextech Systems, a leading healthcare technology provider for specialty physician practices. Through this partnership with Rhinogram, Nextech's network of clients will have the ability to enable a better patient experience by making remote healthcare possible through secure, text-based patient engagement while simplifying communication and minimizing office interruptions. Rhinogram enables real-time virtual encounters without patients ever having to download an app.

"The convenience that technology brings to us every day is completely transforming the way we live, and this convenience should translate into healthcare. With Rhinogram, patients and providers can easily text at their own convenience, increasing patient engagement and adherence while also streamlining workflow," said Kathy Ford, president and chief product officer of Rhinogram. "The integration of Rhinogram and Nextech is another big step towards removing the barriers between patients and their providers, especially during these unprecedented times".

Rhinogram's HIPAA-compliant, patient engagement solution enables providers to securely communicate with patients regarding appointment requests, clinical questions, refill requests, medical records and more, via two-way texting, at any time from their mobile device. The platform seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns. The complete history of SMS messages is archived in the patient's communication record, allowing practitioners to quickly and conveniently reference past communication with their patients.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions in real time. The company's telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

About Nextech Systems

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Focusing on delivering intelligent, intuitive and integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 4,000 practices, over 11,0000 providers and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

