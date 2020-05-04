AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Reports Revenue of $1.7 Million For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

Revenue was approximately $1.7 million, compared to revenue of $2.4 million for the 2019 period. Many of the new equipment orders received in the first quarter will not ship until September.

One of AmeraMex's largest customers had to delay a large order placed in the first quarter until they receive final confirmation from the State of California for their new contract in a port facility. The customer expects that, after California goes back to work, the contract will be quickly reactivated.

Gross profit was approximately $492,687 compared to gross profit of $642,170 for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Net loss was <$60,000> compared to a net loss of <$282,618> for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. This is due in part to the extinguishment of debt in the first quarter of 2019.

Total Assets on the Balance Sheet increased $2.3 million and included a $530,804 Deferred Tax Asset. Total Liabilities increased from $11.4 million in the comparable first quarter of 2019 to $13.7 million for the 2020 first quarter.

COVID-19 Update

AmeraMex has been approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for the following financial assistance:

The Company will receive $228,442 under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program.

The Company has been approved for up to $2 million by the SBA for a Disaster Assistance Loan. The amount of the loan and the loan terms will be provided shortly.

AmeraMex is mandating a work-from-home policy for its sales, administrative, and accounting employees. Shop employees are busy servicing contracts with our essential customers and are often traveling to do so. They are practicing social distancing and we are only allowing one customer in the facility at a time.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We have worked out payment schedules with our customers in need of assistance and, in turn, have accepted all assistance offered by our vendors. This, along with the SBA programs will provide the cushion needed to maintain a full staff and have no layoffs.

Hamre continued, "We have had several deals in the works that have been put on hold and we are confident that once California is open for business, we will be able to move swiftly to get these new deals completed."

The Company has been in contact with its outside contractors and based on the information provided to AmeraMex CFO, Hope Stone, the Company will file a Form 12b-25 to extend the deadline for the Annual Report from May 14, 2020 to May 29, 2020. The Company will also issue a Form 8-K to extend the deadline for the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from May 15, 2020 to June 29, 2020 due to COVID-19 related issues. .

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing and videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

THREE MONTHS THREE MONTHS MARCH 31, 2020 MARCH 31, 2019 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 1,175,660 $ 1,770,053 Rentals and Leases 512,566 673,839 Total Revenues 1,688,226 2,443,892 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 957,164 1,565,536 Rentals and Leases 238,375 236,186 Total Cost of Revenues 1,195,539 1,801,722 GROSS PROFIT 492,687 642,170 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 89,656 81,233 General and Administrative 233,054 204,617 Total Operating Expenses 322,710 285,850 Profit (loss) From Operations 169,977 356,320 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense (253,494 ) (179,245 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt - (566,838 ) Other Income (1,302 ) 517 Total Other Income (Expense) (254,796 ) (745,566 ) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES (84,819 ) (389,246 ) PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES (24,597 ) (106,628 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (60,222 ) $ (282,618 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 753,415,879 753,415,879 Diluted 753,415,879 753,415,879 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 MARCH 31, 2020 MARCH 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 174,497 $ 57,986 Accounts Receivable, Net 851,459 716,084 Inventory 6,652,505 4,455,236 Other Current Assets 288,023 235,673 Total Current Assets 7,966,484 5,464,979 Property and Equipment, Net 1,099,283 942,351 Rental Equipment, Net 3,595,769 4,504,321 Deferred Tax Asset 530,804 - Other Assets 474,357 494,008 Total Noncurrent Assets 5,700,213 5,940,680 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,666,697 $ 11,405,659 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 680,618 $ 2,565,403 Accrued Expenses 106,715 93,260 Notes Payable, Current Portion 15,000 60,000 Total Current Liabilities 802,333 2,718,663 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liability 905,038 216,409 Notes Payable - Related Party 313,906 348,984 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 3,463,064 132,880 Line of Credit 5,646,417 6,031,287 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 10,328,425 6,729,560 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,130,758 9,448,223 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Stockholders' Equity shares issued and outstanding - - December 31,2018 753,416 754,017 Additional Paid-In Capital 20,781,087 20,785,924 Treasury Stock - (5,438 ) Accumulated Deficit (18,998,564 ) (19,577,067 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,535,939 1,957,436 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 13,666,697 $ 11,405,659 - -

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

MARCH 31, 2020 MARCH 31, 2019 CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income (Loss) $ (60,222 ) $ (282,618 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Depreciation and Amortization 323,702 271,829 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (24,597 ) (85,271 ) Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt 566,838 566,838 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (200,281 ) (84,279 )

Inventory (1,748,676 ) (2,090,972 ) Other Current Assets 14,243 53,387 Accounts Payable 91,669 1,256,369 Accrued Expenses 8,939 (25,030 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,028,385 ) (419,747 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment 1 (46,201 ) Payments for Rental Equipment (35,620 ) (97,028 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (35,619 ) (50,827 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable 3,233,808 126,000 Payments on Notes Payable (7,751,655 ) (5,730,795 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party (4,568 ) (4,659 ) Net Proceeds Borrowing Under Line of Credit 5,646,412 5,940,262 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,123,997 330,808 NET DECREASE IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS 59,993 (139,766 ) Cash, beginning of period 114,504 197,752 Cash, end of period $ 174,497 $ 57,986 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid for Interest $ 253,494 $ 179,245 Cash Paid for Income Taxes $ (24,597 ) $ (106,628 ) SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment $ - $ - Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory $ - $ -

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

