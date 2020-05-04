SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Aggregators Procurement for pre-order. The report on aggregators procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global marketing market, which includes all spend related to the provision of marketing including material generation, production, and distribution.

According to our experts, the rise in prices in certain essential assets and supplies required to deliver aggregators is making a significant addition to the supplier's overall expenditure. This is prompting a stark rise in aggregators procurement expenditure.

Aggregators Procurement Risks

Contract-related risks where unfavorable credit terms may severely penalize buyers for delayed payments or entitle the supplier to demand pre-payments or shorten the payment terms are not very common in the category but they do exist in certain situations where the buyers' liquidity or financial health is in question.

Suppliers may face a situation where they are unable to honor a contract to its entirety due to a shortage of resources, finances, or capabilities. While contractual terms safeguard buyers from non-performance, their operations could still face massive disruptions due to suppliers' non-performance.

Aggregators Procurement Best Practices

Having dedicated on-site staff from the service provider is a highly recommended measure for reducing category lead time for buyers.

Buyers should engage with service providers who provide services through an hourly based pricing model. Within an hourly based pricing model, buyers would have a fair idea of the exact time required for the work done by the service provider. Consequently, billing rates will be implemented accordingly.

Key Questions Answered in this Aggregators Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the aggregators market?

What is the correct price to pay for aggregators? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for aggregators suppliers market?

Who are the top aggregators suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in aggregators market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce aggregators procurement cost?

What are the best practices for aggregators procurement and what are the potential risks?

