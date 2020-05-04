MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $2,791,000, or 2.9% over same period of 2019

Net income improved by $976,000 to $120,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to a let loss of ($856,000) in the same period of 2019

EBITDA of $240,000 for the quarter vs. ($736,000) EBIDTA in the first quarter of 2019, a $976,000 improvement

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Mace Security International Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) announces its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The Company's net sales for the first quarter of 2020 increased 2.9% over the same period in 2019, with net income in the first quarter of 2020 reported of $120,000. EBIDTA for the first quarter of 2020 was $240,000.

President and CEO Gary Medved commented: "We are pleased that the Company's performance in the first quarter reflects the improvements made over the past 15 months, including customer acceptance of our product line refresh and introduction of full product continuum. These improvements led to increased consumer sales, disciplined SG&A spending, and the resulting strong EBIDTA generation. I am very proud of our associates who helped Mace remain open for business throughout the COVID-19 Health emergency that began in the quarter, and allowed us to provide Mace ® Brand products to essential law enforcement customers as well as provide personal safety and protection to all our customers.'

Medved continued: "While Mace does not make future earnings projections and certainly would not attempt to do so in the face of current Covid -19 uncertainties, we, like most consumer-oriented businesses, expect to see pressure on revenues in the 2nd quarter as our customers continue to adjust to the current emergency."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

SG&A expenses declined by $937,000 to $881,000 for the quarter, or 31.6% of gross sales, driven primarily by lower spending on salaries and benefits, reduced legal and professional expenses, and a non-recurring acceleration of stock compensation expense that occurred in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the first quarter increased $41,000, or 3.9% over the same period in the period year, driven primarily by increased sales volume, while gross profit percentage stayed relatively flat at 38.7% this quarter vs. 38.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $383,000 at March 31, 2020, an increase of $76,000 over the $307,000 on hand at December 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

The Company maintained full manufacturing and distribution activities throughout the quarter, and to date has not experienced significant supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Completed comprehensive nationwide consumer insight survey in the quarter, leading to focused demographic targeting, improved product design and beneficial consumer education opportunities.

Conference Call

Mace® will conduct a conference call on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 1 PM EDT, 10 AM PDT to discuss its financial and operational performance for the quarter.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 360-0862; Conference ID 3254038

A full set of the consolidated financial statements are available on www.Mace.com. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. The date ranges the recording will be available are listed below. To access the recording, use the dial-in number listed below and the conference ID 3254038



Encore dial-in number: 855-859-2056 (or internationally on 404-537-3406)

Encore dates: Will be available 2 hours after the call and will expire midnight on July 5, 2020

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Company's other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.Mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Mace Security International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands dollars)

2020 2019 Net sales 2,791 2,712 Cost of goods sold 1,710 1,672 Gross profit 1,081 1,040 Selling, general and administrative expenses 881 1,818 Amortization of intangible assets 69 67 Operating income (loss) 131 (845 ) Interest expense (11 ) (14 ) Interest income - 4 Loss on sale of short-term investments - (1 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 120 (856 ) Income tax provision - - Net income (loss) 120 (856 )

Mace Security International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 383 $ 307 Accounts receivable (net) 1,819 1,544 Inventories 1,662 1,591 Note receivable and other current assets 346 446 Total current assets 4,210 3,888 Property and equipment, Net 529 562 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 702 752 Finance lease right-of-use asset, net 10 11 Goodwill 1,031 1,031 Intangible assets, net 2,675 2,744 Note receivable and other non-current assets 14 14 Total assets $ 9,171 $ 9,002 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 217 $ 215 Bank line of credit 600 600 Operating and finance lease obligations - current 215 212 Accounts payable 573 364 Income taxes payable 55 56 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 329 412 Total current liabilities 1,989 1,859 Long-term debt (net of current portion) 229 284 Operating and finance lease obligations - non-current 517 573 Total liabilities 2,735 2,716 Stockholders' equity: Common stock issued and outstanding 634 633 Additional paid in capital 103,281 103,252 Treasury stock (22 ) (22 ) Accumulated deficit (97,457 ) (97,577 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,436 6,286 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,171 $ 9,002

Mace Security International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adj. EBIDTA

Three Months Ended March 31

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2020 2019 Net income (loss) 120 (856 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 11 14 Interest income - (4 ) Income tax expense - - Depreciation and Amortization 109 110 EBITDA 240 (736 ) Severance - 277 Non-Cash Stock Compensation Expense 30 236 Adjusted EBITDA 270 (223 )

In this press release, the Company's financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and to manage the Company's business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the attached schedules.

Contacts:

Gary Medved

President and Chief Executive Officer

gmedved@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588036/Mace-Reports-First-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results