Industry representatives call for a $59 million, five-year package of grants, loans and tax incentives from the government after Dhaka extended a coronavirus-driven industrial shutdown into the middle of the month.Solar manufacturers in Bangladesh have asked for government support after being crippled by a 40-day Covid-19 industrial shutdown. Module makers have demanded BDT5 billion ($58.9 million) worth of grants; interest-free, long-term loans; and tax incentives over the next five years to help them weather the crisis. Industry representatives have also called for a program to drive solar rooftop ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...