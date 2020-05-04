Outstanding employer certification is based on employee trust levels

Almost 70% of employees anonymously evaluated Teleperformance in Greece

2020 Great Place to Work award is 3 rd time Greece has been recognized in a row

time Greece has been recognized in a row 70% of Teleperformance employees worldwide work in independently certified Top Employer operations

Safeguarding employment and the health safety of employees remain top priorities

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its award-winning multilingual-hub operations in Greece comprised of more than 8,500 people in 8 locations have received the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification for the 3rd time in a row. Almost 70% of employees participated in anonymous third-party surveys which objectively rated Teleperformance highly for overall employee trust. Teleperformance employs people of 101 different nationalities in Greece, making it the company's most diverse workplace in the world. Its operations there support clients in 36 languages and dialects in the Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The GPTW 2020 certification is particularly significant with the world currently engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Dimitris Ganoudis, General Manager of Great Place to Work Hellas, said"Teleperformance in Greece is known as a progressive and successful employee-centric organization. Great Place to Work institute is happy to independently confirm it for 2020, based on thousands of multi-faceted anonymous employee responses and validated by rigorous third-party audits. This is a special achievement that reflects well on management due to both the difficult pandemic situation and the remarkable diversity of the Teleperformance workforce successfully united as one team in Greece."

Constantinos Hamalelis, CEO, Teleperformance Greece added: "We are honored by this prestigious award that recognizes the commitment of our people working together in a truly diverse, multicultural environment. Our success is based on teamwork. I'm really proud of the candid feedback from a significant majority of our own employees who rated us as a Great Place to Work. My recognition and thanks go to each and every member of this fantastic team."

Yannis Tourcomanis, President CEMEA, Teleperformance commented: "We are thrilled to celebrate another recognition of our operations in Greece. Their dedication and commitment to build a truly people-centric environment that promotes growth and development and celebrates diversity is an inspiration to all of us."

In the midst of the unprecedented worldwide Covid-19 pandemic work challenges, Teleperformance Greece, in a matter of weeks, was able to convert approximately 94% of its entire workforce from facilities-based to work-at-home employees. This is part of Teleperformance's ongoing efforts to safeguard employment for hundreds of thousands of employees worldwide while ensuring services excellence continuity for its clients and their customers.

Industry analyst Stephen Loynd, CEO, TrendzOwl, observed: "As a global business analyst,I'vetracked Teleperformance extensively for the past 15 years. Its operations in Greece are one of the more diverse and consistently successful multi-lingual hub transformations I've seen. The campuses are world-class and reflect the intense 'people-care' focus Teleperformance is known for in the industry. The speed of world-wide staff conversion to work-at-home to save jobs is reflective of a large-scale military operation and could only be accomplished by a global leader like Teleperformance. They clearly value their people as a true priority."

In addition to many current regional and global awards and certifications, twenty-one (21) separate Teleperformance country operations including Greece are currently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Germany, Greece, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien said: "We have operated in Greece since 1989 it is a very successful and vital piece of the Group's multilingual hub strategy. In a multicultural environment, our TP employees operate as one single team to do a great job for our clients in many markets and languages. Due to Covid-19, we quickly converted almost all of our entire Greece workforce to work-at-home to protect our people, their jobs and our clients. This initiative remains a top priority for us everywhere in the world where possible. We are very humbled the employees have such a high trust level that they have again voted Teleperformance in Greece a Great Place to Work. At Teleperformance we care."

