The paid subscription shares in Episurf Medical AB will be delisted. Last trading day for EPIS BTA B will be on May 4, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: EPIS BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013935376 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 192568 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB