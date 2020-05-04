COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines & Drugs Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets recently launched the report, "COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines & Drugs Market - Global Forecast to 2025". The study states that the COVID-19 Impact on the global Vaccines Market size is estimated at USD 2,273 million in 2022 and projected to reach USD 1,401 million by 2025, resulting in a CAGR of -14.9%. On the other hand, the COVID-19 impact on the global Drugs Market size is anticipated at 165 million in 2020 and estimated to reach USD 2 million by 2025, at a CAGR of -57.8%.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=112248051

The growth of the COVID vaccines market is attributed majorly to the increasing number of people infected with coronavirus and growing funding for vaccine development. The growth of the COVID drugs market is primarily attributed to use of repurposed drugs for compassionate use, the emergence of alternate therapies, such as convalescent plasma therapy which were earlier used for treating epidemic diseases such as SARS, MERS, and H1N1, collaborations between global organizations and governments of various nations to promote the supply of essential drugs and medical supplies.

With the first vaccine for COVID-19 expected to enter the market in the next 12 - 18 months, North American manufacturers have the largest number of potential vaccine candidates in the pipeline.

As of April 8, 2020, the R&D landscape for COVID-19 vaccines includes 115 vaccine candidates, of which 78 are confirmed as active, and 37 are unconfirmed (development status cannot be determined from publicly available or proprietary information sources). Of the 78 confirmed active projects, 73 are currently in the exploratory or preclinical stages. The most advanced candidates that have recently moved into clinical development are:

mRNA-1273 from Moderna

Ad5-nCoV from CanSino Biologics

INO-4800 from Inovio

LV-SMENP-DC and pathogen-specific aAPC from Shenzhen Geno-Immune Medical Institute.

Browse in-depth TOC on "COVID-19 impact on Vaccines & Drugs Market"

14 - Tables

15 - Figures

66 - Pages

Request more details on:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=112248051

Other prominent players in the vaccines market have also entered the race of launching inoculations targeting COVID-19, such as GSK and Sanofi. Sanofi and GSK are coming together to work on a COVID-19 vaccine, which, if it passes clinical trials, will become available in the next 12- 18 months timeline.

Developers of active COVID-19 vaccine candidates are distributed across 19 countries, which collectively account for over three-quarters of the global population. Of these, North American manufacturers are leading with the most number of potential vaccines in the pipeline.

Drugs targeting COVID-19 are falling majorly in the category of repurposed drugs that have already entered phase 2 of clinical development.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing their efforts to find a cure for the disease. In just a few weeks, scientists have found a list of molecules that target COVID-19. Currently, around 155 molecules are under clinical investigation, and approximately 45 molecules are under preclinical development to be targeted against COVID-19. In this list, four promising drugs have been repurposed for use against COVID-19.

On March 24, 2020, the WHO announced that it had initiated a global mega trial of the four most promising drugs against COVID-19.

Remdesivir

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

Lopinavir and ritonavir (and that same combination plus interferon-beta)

An immune system messenger that can help stop the multiplication of viruses.

Some of the major players in the COVID-19 vaccines market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Sanofi (France) Serum Institute of India (India), among others. Major players in the COVID-19 drugs market include Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Belgium) among others.

Related Reports:

Vaccines Market by Technology (Live, Toxoid, Recombinant), Disease (Pneumococcal, Influenza, DTP, Rotavirus, TT, Polio, MMR, Varicella, Dengue, TB, shingles, Rabies), Route (IM, SC, ID, Oral), Patient (Pediatric, Adult), Type - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsand arkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/covid-19-impact-on-vaccines-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/covid-19-impact-on-vaccines.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg