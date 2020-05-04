Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.05.2020 | 17:16
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, May 4

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 29 February 2020 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts

Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco. You will need to select the relevant company on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

.

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary

4 May 2020

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire