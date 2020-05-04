Anzeige
RIGHTMOVE PLC - AGM Results

RIGHTMOVE PLC - AGM Results

PR Newswire

London, May 4

4 May 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the Company's registered office at 2 Caldecotte Lake Business Park, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes MK7 8LE. To comply with Government guidelines to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the AGM was convened with the minimum necessary quorum of two shareholders, as facilitated by the Company.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 27 March 2020. The Company advises that, with the exception of Resolution 4 which was withdrawn, all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

ResolutionVotes FOR (including discretion)%Votes AGAINST%Withheld(2)Votes cast as a % of capital(3)
1.Receive the Report and Accounts705,986,32099.235,498,9020.771,267,27481.49%
2.Approve the Remuneration Report684,058,22596.0827,900,7333.92793,53881.54%
3.Approve the Remuneration Policy670,870,67294.1841,468,7505.82413,07581.59%
4.Declare final dividend
5.Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors692,538,48297.2219,818,9912.78395,02381.59%
6.Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration704,298,57198.878,055,9401.13397,98581.59%
7.To elect Andrew Fisher707,131,03999.275,222,6340.73398,82481.59%
8.To elect Amit Tiwari712,341,198100.0019,8850.00391,41481.59%
9.To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson712,144,46899.97216,6150.03391,41481.59%
10.To re-elect Robyn Perriss709,810,58299.642,550,8030.36391,11281.59%
11.To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas712,361,175100.002100.00391,11281.59%
12.To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard712,352,448100.008,6350.00391,41481.59%
13.To re-elect Andrew Findlay711,324,66199.851,036,4220.15391,41481.59%
14.To re-elect Lorna Tilbian692,404,69297.2019,956,1932.80391,61281.59%
15.To renew authority to allot shares708,502,11999.404,243,1130.607,26581.63%
16.Disapply pre-emption rights*712,212,84899.92536,0620.083,58781.63%
17.Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*705,595,73599.007,148,1041.008,65781.63%
18.Renew authority to purchase own shares*704,892,93499.056,731,3120.951,128,25081.51%
19.Authorise political donations703,881,36898.848,226,3351.16644,79481.56%
20.Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*677,864,35495.1634,498,1804.84389,95381.59%
21.Approve 2020 Performance Share Plan703,837,02298.758,911,6171.253,85781.63%

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

  1. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

  2. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

  3. The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 873,102,126 , excluding treasury shares of 13,285,490, as at 4 May 2020.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

