Gecina (Paris:GFC) is delighted to welcome the American biopharmaceutical services group Parexel International to Building D of its Biopark complex in Paris' 13th arrondissement, signing a firm six-year lease that will come into effect from early September 2020 for 1,800 sq.m.

This transaction achieved positive reversion, highlighting this asset's attractive positioning.

Gecina also signed several new leases this week for the Cergy-Saint Christophe business campus with the La Poste Group and ENSUP Group for over 1,800 sq.m.

Valérie Britay, Executive Director Offices: "The signing of these leases highlights the mobilization of Gecina's teams, who, in a difficult context, are continuing with their letting activities in a market that is therefore still active, particularly in the Paris Region's most central sectors".

