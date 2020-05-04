Anzeige
Montag, 04.05.2020
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
04.05.20
14:44 Uhr
0,429 Euro
-0,022
-4,86 %
PR Newswire
04.05.2020 | 18:16
Capita plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 4

4 May 2020

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.2.6E, a document setting out the particulars of rights attaching to the ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each in the capital of the Company has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

© 2020 PR Newswire