Cyient Appoints Felice Gray-Kemp as Global General Counsel

HYDERABAD, India, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading provider of technology services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Felice Gray-Kemp to the newly created role of Senior Vice President and Global General Counsel. She will play an instrumental role in providing legal and strategic guidance on significant corporate transactions and oversee corporate governance, compliance, and employee matters.

Felice comes with more than twenty years of rich and diverse experience in global commercial law. She is an expert in customer contracts, including intellectual property, employer agreements, compliance, and regulatory issues.

Before joining Cyient, Felice was Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at Unicorns LLC, a firm she founded to support start-ups and private equity-owned businesses. She has also held global leadership positions at multinational companies such as United Technologies Corporation (now Raytheon Technologies), Honeywell International, and LEGO.

Felice holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law and a graduate degree in taxation from Boston University School of Law. She completed her bachelor's degree in English at Yale University. Throughout her career, she has received recognition as a legal and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) thought leader as well as for service to the state of Connecticut. In 2017, she was honored by the Urban League of Southern Connecticut with the Woman of Power Award. The Connecticut Governor appointed Felice to the Board of Regents for Higher Education.

Speaking on the appointment, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient said, "I am very excited to welcome Felice to Cyient. Her legal expertise, strategic acumen, and international business experience will play an essential role in helping us continue to manage our operations at the highest functional and ethical standards."

