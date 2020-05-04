Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

The client is a medical device services provider in Canada, offering advanced CT scanners and diagnostic ECG machinery. It faced growing threats from competitors in both product development and go-to-market activities. Also, the medical devices market client faced difficulties in anticipating competitors' activities, understanding past market disruptions, and planning for future market opportunities and disruptions. The medical devices market client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: Understand the competitive landscape

Objective 2: Identify technologies and processes leveraged by competitors

Objective 3: Identify operational risks

Our Approach

By conducting competitive intelligence study, the experts at Infiniti Research were able to uncover the key strategies of relevant competitors, pricing tactics, relevant strategic partnerships, product sales strategy, and product development challenges. Also, by conducting customer intelligence study, we provided actionable insights to the client relating to the key criteria that drove medical devices vendor selection, how customers viewed various vendors and, other components of their purchase decisions.

Business impact of the competitive intelligence solution for the medical device market client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to understand their competitors' investment into R&D and new technologies and make informed investment and commercial decisions for the dynamic market.

By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, the medical devices market client was also able to:

Acquire a baseline understanding of the competitive landscape

Establish an ongoing intelligence operation affording greater strategic agility in the face of rapid innovation

Identify technologies and processes leveraged by their competitors to tackle security and operational risks in the industry

Identify the top medical devices outsourcing companies to help them at the time of immediate requirements

Reduce operational cost by 23%

