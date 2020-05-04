Backend Benchmarking Publishes 15th Edition of The Robo Report Covering the 1st Quarter 2020; First Look at How Robo Advisors Behave in a Severe Market Correction

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Backend Benchmarking has published its 15th edition of The Robo Report™ covering the 1st quarter of 2020. The Report has been published since 2016 and is continually adding robo advisors and improving. To receive a free copy of The Robo Report, go to BackendBenchmarking.com.

"We are releasing our newest Report in an unprecedented time in our lives. It's been more than a century since the last pandemic. This has been the first real time we have been able to study robo advisors in all areas during a severe market correction. We feel this is most valuable information to individuals who have accounts with robo advisors, as well as those seeking to invest for the first time," said Mr. Schapiro.

According to Head of Research David Goldstone, "More so than in previous periods, many robo advisors with more unique strategies or holdings performed better in terms of performance. For most of the existence of robo advisors, the financial landscape has been dominated by bull markets and, thus, robo performance was generally strong. The bear market that started in February is the first since 2009. Over the three-year trailing period ending on March 31st, there are a few notable trends: Large-cap stocks significantly outperform small-caps; domestic stocks outpaced international; growth performed significantly better than value."

This edition of The Robo Report contains an analysis of the recent market volatility. It tracks 66 taxable accounts and 20IRA accounts across more than 40 providers.

Highlights:

Tumultuous markets have turned the strong two-year numbers from the last Report negative.

SigFig, Fidelity Go and Axos Invest maintain top performer spots.

Tax loss harvesting results vary at different providers.

SRI portfolios continue to post strong returns.

Independent robos are evolving towards comprehensive personal finance platforms.

1st Quarter Performance:

Titan Invest is Best Total Portfolio and Equity

Wealthsimple Best for Fixed Income

4 Year Trailing Period:

SigFig Took Best Spot in Total Portfolio, Equity and Fixed Income

Trends and Outlook:

The launch of Vanguard Digital Advisor further heats up already intense pricing pressure.

Goldman Sachs catching up to other firms in building out a tiered advice structure to serve more types of clients.

Independent robos are evolving towards comprehensive personal finance platforms.

Retirement income focused features are beginning to emerge.

Please note:

Performance is partly based on Backend Benchmarking's innovative method to compare globally diversified portfolios called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking and The Robo Report™ and The Robo Ranking™ are all available for free at https://www.backendbenchmarking.com/the-robo-report/.

