Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) -PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) ("PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that it is working on an extension to its successful cannabis sol-gel program to address the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Program Extension"). The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

The focus of the Program Extension will be on the expedited development of a cannabidiol (CBD) sol-gel, at GMP standards, to potentially reduce the possibility of coronavirus infections, including the current COVID-19. Independent researchers in Southern Alberta have provided a detailed medical journal report.

Although a global effort towards developing a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 is underway, the vaccine is anticipated to take at least 1-2 years to develop and go into production, and to meet global demands.

With the Company's success in formulating cannabis extract sol-gel formulations in its CBD Sol-gel program, it is uniquely placed to develop and commercialize a CBD sol-gel formulation which the Company believes may reduce the possibility of contracting coronavirus infections ahead of any vaccines reaching the market.

The Company's CBD Sol-gel program has successfully achieved significant milestones, including:

Extraction and chemical fingerprinting of cannabis extracts (news releases on September 4, 2018, and November 5, 2018).

Infusion of cannabis extracts, acid and neutral CBD forms (news release November 20, 2018), into wholly water-based sol-gels, using FDA approved excipients (news release July 9, 2019).

Effective delivery and sustained retention of the cannabis extract infused sol-gels from the nasal spray applicator to the nasal cavity (news release November 19, 2018).

Confirmed safety of the cannabis extract infused sol-gels when applied to freshly explanted human mucosal tissue, with no elevation in clinically accepted biomarkers of acute toxicity (news release on January 8, 2020).

PreveCeutical has been working on the CBD sol-gel program since September 2017 and has spent over $750,000 in research, not including management and employee overheads.

PreveCeutical is currently working on terms of the Program Extension with partners, and PreveCeutical anticipates formulation development getting underway in the next few weeks. As extensive work on the CBD sol-gel formulation has already taken place, the Program Extension, which has the potential of developing a wholly water-based CBD sol-gel formulation and nasal applicator to reduce the possibility of coronavirus infections, is planned on being ready for testing in as little as four months.

PreveCeutical plans on engaging with global health agencies to seek fast track approval of the CBD sol-gel formulations resulting from the Program Extension.

Although PreveCeutical believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs and expectations will prove to be accurate. Researchers say while clinical trials still need to be done, data they have been collecting over the past few years shows promise that some cannabis extracts may help in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences. The Company's current research and development programs include dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Cannabidiols Sol-gel Program aiming to provide relief across a range of indications from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders.; Nature Identical peptides for the treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

