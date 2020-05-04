Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

The client, a European pharma company wanted to launch a new product in the market. With nearly 70% of new drugs failing to deliver the expected outcome, the client did not want to take a chance for their new injectable cholesterol drug launch. Also, they noted that their competitors were planning to launch a similar drug in the market. Therefore, they realized the need to thoroughly understand the current market condition and key value drivers to set optimal launch prices. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering pharma product launch strategy. By leveraging Infiniti's pharma product launch strategy, they wanted to execute a successful go-to-market strategy.

Other key objectives of the client were:

Objective 1: Identify the right business partner to support them in the new product launch plan

Objective 2: Analyze in detail the prevailing and potential risks impacting their supply chain operations

Objective 3: Understand all the processes to be followed during a new product launch to meet manufacturing quality requirements

Our Approach

To help the client in devising a sound product launch strategy, our experts followed a three-phased approach. The initial phase of the pharma product launch engagement involved conducting a risk analysis study. The factors such as risks related to new drug R&D, adverse drug reactions, supply chain, and product liability were taken into consideration during the analysis.

As a part of the pharma product launch engagement, our experts also conducted comprehensive market research. The factors such as evolving regulatory policies and drug testing process in the European pharma industry were analyzed. This phase of the pharma product launch engagement helped the client to keep pace with evolving cPMG regulations and clinical trial processes.

Business impact of the pharma market access strategy for the client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to generate sales of over €1.2 million in its first twelve months in the market.

By leveraging Infiniti's pharma market access strategy, the client was also able to:

Devise a sound pharmaceutical product launch strategy

Adopt risk management approaches by understanding the current and potential risks in the market

Clear the pre-clinical testing for their new injectable cholesterol drug in the first attempt

Devise a marketing and sales plan for promoting their new drug

Identify the right partners to out-license their drug

