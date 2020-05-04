Global Cannabis Industry Goes Online

- Prohibition Partners LIVE brings together thousands of delegates from every corner of the globe

LONDON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prohibition Partners LIVE will provide one single digital platform that will host five separate conferences with over 4,000 delegates attending to experience thought-leading content, high-quality networking, engaging experiences and entertainment, all without the risk of travel.

It will take place on 22-23 June, featuring live-streamed keynotes and panel talks from over 150 CEOs, policymakers and cultural leaders across five virtual stages:

Cannabis Europa - shaping the future of cannabis in Europe , bringing together renowned politicians, business leaders and scientists to share information and lead change across the region.

- shaping the future of cannabis in , bringing together renowned politicians, business leaders and scientists to share information and lead change across the region. Cannabis Americana - providing a platform for leaders from the world's most advanced cannabis industries to help share knowledge, insights and intelligence with the global market.

- providing a platform for leaders from the world's most advanced cannabis industries to help share knowledge, insights and intelligence with the global market. Cannabis Oceania - accelerating change in the Asia-Pacific cannabis market with a highly curated one-day programme that will tackle the most important issues across the region.

- accelerating change in the cannabis market with a highly curated one-day programme that will tackle the most important issues across the region. PSYCH - bringing together key stakeholders at the forefront of the psychedelics space to share unparalleled insights and intelligence, from healthcare to business.

- bringing together key stakeholders at the forefront of the psychedelics space to share unparalleled insights and intelligence, from healthcare to business. ProCapital - showcasing highly innovative opportunities, leading insights and the latest market trends, powered by the MAZAKALI Digital Capital Platform.

"The demand for cannabis is skyrocketing under lockdown as regulators deem it an essential good while consumers and patients stockpile supplies in response to isolation measures. Unprecedented legal cannabis sales internationally are demonstrating that global regulatory changes are inevitable in a post COVID-19 economy and despite a pending recession, cannabis will remain one of the few true growth industries. As a result, we're delighted to take our five industry-leading conferences online at Prohibition Partners LIVE, helping to connect the ever-widening global audience of operators, entrepreneurs and new entrants to the cannabis industry to share learnings, fuel ideas and collectively shape the future of cannabis." said Stephen Murphy, Group Managing Director of Prohibition Partners.

Speakers for the event include international politicians, FTSE 500 executives and industry leaders such as Bruce Linton, founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth; CJ Wallace, son of Notorious BIG and founder of Think Big; João Castel-Branco Goulão, the architect of Portugal's drug decriminalisation and former Chairman of EMCDDA; Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve and many more.

Prices for super early bird tickets end on 6 May. To view the agenda, click here .

ABOUT PROHIBITION PARTNERS LIVE

